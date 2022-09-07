Jerry Seinfeld in street wear

This article was last updated on September 7, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…No Way Would You Ever Discover Jerry Seinfeld appears in THIS.

Lots of people don’t understand Jerry Seinfeld’s decision to make his modelling debut at age 68. KITH is a newer menswear brand that markets street wear for all ages, not only youngsters. a little like a “dad who just got divorced” look. Not just Steve Buscemi, but also the late Ray Liotta, are among the older superstars that have posed for the brand. We think Jerry sported superior attire on Seinfeld, and we can safely say he would never be seen dead on anything from KITH. Do you think Jerry would look good in a velour tracksuit? Or maybe a jacket with lovely flower embroidery? If you’re a dad, you should avoid the route that KITH is taking “dad fashion” down.

Credit for the photographs goes to Mark Seliger.

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.