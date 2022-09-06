Cindy Crawford still got it

This article was last updated on September 6, 2022

Cindy Crawford has the burning man down pat.

Kaia Gerber had no fiancé to take her to the Burning Man festival on her 21st birthday weekend, but she really wanted to go. That’s when Cindy Crawford stepped in and took her kid away to the sweltering desert event. It’s clear that Cindy is a veteran festival-goer since she’s really gotten into the swing of things. She deliberated over her postapocalyptic ensemble. When compared to her mother, Kaia seems somewhat subdued. Just how many Burning Man attendees have a mother they can party with?

Photo: Instagram

