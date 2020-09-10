Cindy Crawford Can Rest Easy- For Awhile!

No doubt Cindy Crawford has been a bit worried since her beautiful 19 year old daughter Kaia Gerber became a successful model… and a little boy crazy. Kaia was 18 when she dated SNL’s problematic Pete Davidson for a few months. Her mom Cindy and dad Randy were worried -and relieved when they split early this year. In July, Kaia was seen holding hands and looking very cuddly with model Cara Delevingne at a Black Lives Matter event. THAT must have surprised mom! Recently Kaia has been seeing Australian actor and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, 23. He seems like a nice guy, but if Kaia’s looking for excitement, he might not last…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

