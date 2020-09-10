Nail Colors Perfect For Sweater Weather

A harsh reality is starting to set in: It's no longer hot enough for sipping fróse on outdoor patios in our favorite breezy dresses or denim shorts. Fall is knocking, so our vibe for the next few months is the warmer and cozier, the better. Same goes for our beauty routine — especially our nails.

The splashy neons and soft pastels we've taken to the beach this summer are being phased out by warm, vampy shades, but we aren't complaining. There's something undeniably chic about pairing the perfect burgundy, cinnamon brown, or army green polish with a hot cup of spiked cider and your favorite oversized sweater. It's the finishing touch on any autumnal beauty look.

The pros are already embracing fall-friendly shades, so we asked them for their favorite dark nail polish shades to get you in the spirit. Check them out, ahead.

Promote your product line on a page similar to this. Contact matt at oyetimes.com for more details.

KB Shimmer Wine Not? Nail Polish

Committing to one single nail color is tricky enough, but with this KBShimmer shade, you don’t have to be married to a flat tone. “This is a shade-shifting color,” celebrity nail artist Tracylee Percival tells us. “It changes colors depending on how the light hits it.” In fact, this formula has hints of wine, copper, gold, and green. "All of these shades are fall-friendly and look great on all complexions," she says. "I love how I never know what the dominant color will be when I am wearing this."

kb shimmer KBShimmer Wine Not Nail Polish, $, available at

OPI Nail Polish in Things I've Seen In Amber-Green

Percival also loves pulling this shade out as soon as the temps drop. "This is a creamy, forest green shade that reminds me of apple picking and hiking," she says. The formula is super opaque, and two thin coats of color are all you need for a bold manicure.

OPI OPI Things I’ve Seen in Aber-green, $, available at

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Spill The Wine

A glass of merlot is much more satisfying when you’re holding it with twinning fingertips — and Deborah Lippmann has a perfect match. “This is a beautiful berry shade that will look great with jewel-toned clothing as the season changes,” Lippmann says.

Deborah Lippmann Gel Lab Pro Nail Polish in Spill The Wine, $, available at Sephora

Pear Nova Gel Lacquer in After Party

Black nail polish is a manicure staple, but it’s easy to get bored after a week or so. In that case, opt for an onyx polish that has some oomph. Professional nail artist Charlyne Muhammad likes this new Pear Nova formula, which has a charcoal base with flecks of holographic shimmer.

Pear Nova Gel Lacquer In After Party, $, available at

Paintbox Nail Lacquer in Like Spice

A fall color palette would be incomplete without a shade of pumpkin spice. Paintbox founder Eleanor Langston says this brick-colored polish has been in high demand. “It’s reminiscent of the rust and cinnamon shades of fall foliage,” she says. “It has warm undertones that go well with the textures of the seasonal wools, cashmere, and suedes.” In short — it goes with every outfit, therefore we need it.

Paintbox Nail Lacquer in Like Spice, $, available at Paintbox

OPI Nail Polish in Malaga Wine

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik can confirm: It's not too early to pull out your wine red polishes. For the September issue of Allure Magazine, Bachik painted Selena Gomez's nails in OPI's Malaga Wine, a warm burgundy shade that'll pop against your cream-colored sweaters this season.

OPI OPI – OPI Nail Polish, Malaga Wine, $, available at Walmart

OPI Nail Polish in Fall-Ing Milan

Think of this cream-colored OPI polish as a chai latte for your fingertips. Darlene Sritapan, licensed nail technician and OPI's North America Education & Capability Manager, says that it's her go-to when chilly weather rolls around. "It's the perfect neutral shade with just a hint of shimmer," she says. "It complements all of my fall outfits."

OPI OPI Nail Polish, Milan Nail Lacquer Nail Polish Collection, $, available at Amazon

Click HERE to read more from Refinery29

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results