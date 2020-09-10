January Jones Embraced Quarantine’s Biggest Hair Color Trend

With many hair salons closed or operating at reduced capacity during COVID-19, more and more people are turning to at-home color. This might lead you to believe that root touch-up kits and subtle, natural-looking box dyes would be in the highest demand, but the biggest quarantine color trend by a landslide has shaped up to be a whimsical shade of cotton-candy pink.

For proof, we've rounded up the biggest (and most surprising) celebs that have gone pink over the past six months. From Ava Phillippe and Keke Palmer to January Jones and Sarah Michelle Gellar, scroll ahead for everything you need to know about the feel-good self-isolation hair trend. Plus, shop the best semi-permanent dyes, conditioners, and temporary rose-gold tints that can help you cop the same look from your own bathroom this fall.

January Jones

It's still over 100 degrees in California, which means that many celebs are still embracing summer's light and bright hair-dye trend. Actress January Jones accents her classic blonde bob with a little pastel pink tint (plus a cute headband by Sarah Curtis), proving the color trend can work well into fall.

Davines Alchemic Red Hair Conditioner

If you're a natural blonde like Jones, you can try experimenting with a red-tinted conditioner to give your hair a faded pink effect.

Davines ALCHEMIC Conditioner Red, $, available at Davines

Faith Hill

Country star Faith Hill just influenced us to bring back the crown braid — upgraded with a dusting of pink hair dye. The pretty hair change was captured by Hill's husband of 24 years, Tim McGraw, who posted this candid shot with a sweet caption: "Dang, I love this girl." (Now we're grabbing a temporary pink hair dye while playing "The Way You Love Me" on repeat).

Dark and Lovely Go Intense Color Spray Pretty In Pink

If you're only looking to spritz a little bit of pink along your hairline — as opposed to a permanent pink makeover — an aerosol spray dye makes for the easiest application.

Dark and Lovely Dark and Lovely Go Intense Color Spray Pretty In Pink 2oz, $, available at House of Beauty

Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon's daughter is mom's mini me in every way, except that her hair isn't blonde but a shade of cotton-candy pink. In addition to the DIY color, the 20-year-old star also took a pair of fabric scissors and gave herself a fresh quarantine haircut.

Brite Instant Color Pastel Pink

The great part about this dye is that it's buildable, so you can use the whole bottle and get a very bright pink, or just a dollop for a more subtle whisper of color. Either way, it's $7 at Target and washes out after a few showers.

Brite Brite Instant Color – Pastel Pink – 3.38 fl oz, $, available at Target

Julianne Hough

The dancer and KINRGY founder recently went ombré pink. Even if it was a short-lived look, her expert application served as a ringing endorsement for wash-out temporary dye.

Amika Desert Trip Temporary Hair Color Spray

One shampoo washes this temporary rose-gold color all the way out of your hair, making it the no-damage, no-commitment way to dye your hair pink — just for fun (and the 'gram).

Amika Desert Trip Temporary Hair Color Spray, $, available at Sephora

Taylor Swift

In celebration of her recent televised City of Lover concert, Taylor Swift debuted a fresh quarantine hair color: streaks of bright pink and blue.

Arctic Fox Pink Hair Dye

This $11 dye has over 300 rave reviews from fans who claim the pigment is buildable, from pastel to magenta, and washes out evenly.

Arctic Fox Virgin Pink, $, available at Arctic Fox

Teddi Mellencamp

The RHOBH star (and new mom of three) just showed off a fresh rose-gold dye job, referring to it as her post-baby transformation. "After having a baby, I always do something drastic with my hair," Mellencamp captioned her latest selfie. "This time, I thought pink!"

Overtone Coloring Conditioner

The reality-show star and accountability coach credited her subtle quarantine tint to Overtone's Coloring Conditioner in the shade Pastel Pink.

Overtone Coloring Conditioner, $, available at Overtone

Keke Palmer

The GMA co-host has been trying lots of different wigs and weaves in quarantine, and our favorite look has to be her ombré updo, with sorbet-like swirls of orange and pink.

LullaBellz Straight Lob Lace Front Wig

If you don't want to mess with dye, but still want to experiment with pink hair, take a cue from Palmer and try a front lace wig.

Lullabellz LullaBellz peach straight lob lace front wig, $, available at ASOS

Sarah Michelle Gellar

Gellar dyed her signature blonde hair an ombré pink in an effort to humiliate her kids. Whether or not embarrassment ensued is unclear, but the internet was most certainly in full support of a pink-haired Buffy.

Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint

If you're looking for a no-commitment pink tint that will fade over time with shampoo, add this celebrity colorist-developed spray to your next Target order.

Kristin Ess Rose Gold Temporary Tint, $, available at Target

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Hewitt's quarantine color proves that you don't have to have a platinum blonde base to score a DIY pink.

Lime Crime Fuchsia Hair Conditioner

According to her Instagram post, the 9-1-1 actress used this Lime Crime conditioner in Fuchsia to give her brunette hair hot-pink highlights.

Lime Crime Hair Color Conditioner, Fuchsia, $, available at Ulta Beauty

Dua Lipa

Lipa recently tinted her breakage bangs a shade of bubblegum pink — in her signature two-toned aesthetic — with the help of boyfriend, Anwar Hadid.

L'Oréal Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color

This semi-permanent box dye is great if you, like Lipa, are coloring over previously-bleached strands.

L'Oréal Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color, $, available at Target

Anna Camp

The Perfect Harmony star recently dip dyed her blonde lob a shade best described as 'watermelon pink'.

Sephora Collection Semi-Permanent Hair Color

For just $12 you can get a raspberry pink color that keeps for seven to 10 washes.

Sephora Collection Semi-Permanent Hair Color, $, available at Sephora

Cardi B

Cardi gave the pink trend a try by slipping on a blonde-and-pink wig for the day, paired with Marilyn Monroe-like waves.

White Pink Ombre Long Bangs Short Hair Cosplay Wig

If you're looking for a Cardi B-style two-toned wig, you can find many chic (and affordable) styles on Etsy.

nevermindyrhead White Pink Ombre Long Bangs Short Hair Cosplay Wig Free Cap, $, available at Etsy

