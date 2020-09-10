Ej Johnson Likes To Flaunt His Handbags

EJ Johnson, 28, is keeping cool in New York wearing a crop top, a miniskirt, and what looks like an Hermes Birkin bag in turquoise. The Rich kids of Beverly Hills star certainly lives up to the title of his now cancelled reality series. EJ is said to have a massive and colorful collection of pricey Birkin bags – at least two of them are crocodile and worth over $100,000. Can you imagine carrying around such an expensive bag? It seems like an open invitation to thieves! EJ has been studying acting and he hopes to get into the fashion business, but he never seems to be looking for work…

