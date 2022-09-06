This article was last updated on September 6, 2022

Neo-Liberal Politicians and Their Rules For Thee But Not For Me Hypocrisy

If there’s one lesson that we all should have learned over the past two and a half years it’s that the ruling and rule-making class firmly believes in the “rules for thee but not for me” mantra. A recent prime example from Canada is another notch in the belts of the politicos who firmly believe that they are not subject to their own strongly proclaimed but only surficially believed principles which they have foisted on the useless eaters.

For those of you outside of Canada or who are Canadian and somehow missed this story, Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister (essentially Justin Trudeau’s puppet master”, Minister of Finance and World Economic Forum insider, Chrystia Freeland, recently found herself on the receiving end of Western Canadian voter anger:

[embedded content]

Her response to this “harassment”? Here’s what she said on her Facebook page:

Remember “nobody, anywhere, should have to put up with threats and intimidation” when you watch this video from February 2022 during the Ottawa truckers’ demonstration:

[embedded content]

If those aren’t “threats and intimidation, I don’t know what is.

Of course, Canada’s politicians, a group that defines the very concept of kakistocracy, fell all over themselves to protect Ms. Freeland, perhaps hoping that their support for this globalist will result in some measure of benefit for their futures. One politician that supported Ms. Freeland was her fellow Liberal, Stephen Guilbeault, Canada’s Minister of the Environment who tweeted this:

Now, let’s look at Mr. Guilbeault’s past. Here is a news item from CBC back in April 2002 when he was the spokesperson for Greenpeace:

Apparently, in Guilbeault’s world, climbing on the roof of the Premier’s private residence and installing solar panels is part of “healthy debate”.

Here’s Alberta’s Conservative Premier Ralph Klein’s response to the Greenpeace stunt which was defended by Canada’s current Minister of the Environment who is definitely against harassment Not only was Mr. Guilbeault a party to the Greenpeace actions against Ralph Klein, he was part of another publicity-seeking stunt promoting the Greenpeace agenda the year before: So, in yet another fine example of “rules for thee but not for me”, Canada’s Minister of the Environment has made it very clear that the deputy leader of his party (and, for that matter, all politicians) should not have to tolerate “violence, harassment or threats” when his personal track record clearly shows that he is quite full of greenhouse gas-emitting and hypocritical crap. Apparently, there’s nothing like neo-liberal “rules for thee but not for me” hypocrisy, is there?

