Police search for missing Toronto Girl Jaylynn “Bean” Anyan

This article was last updated on September 6, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing girl.

Jaylynn “Bean” Anyan, 14, was last seen on Saturday, September 4, 2022, at approximately 3:53 p.m., in the Dawes Road and Chapman Avenue area.

She is described as 5’7″, 120 lbs., slim build, with blue eyes and brown shoulder length hair. She was last seen wearing black ripped jeans, a white crop top t-shirt, white Nike running shoes, a black baseball cap and a fluffy purple backpack.

Police are concerned for her safety.