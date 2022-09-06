Police search for missing Toronto Man Ismail Qaman

This article was last updated on September 6, 2022
The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.
Ismail Qaman, 25, was last seen on Monday, September 5, 2022, in the Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue area.
He is described as 6’3” – 6’4” with a thin build, short black hair, wearing a black t-shirt, Adidas sweatpants and navy blue and brown sandals.
Police are concerned for his safety.
