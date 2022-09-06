Police search for missing Toronto Man Ismail Qaman

September 6, 2022 Len Humes Crime 0
Ismail Qaman

This article was last updated on September 6, 2022

Canada: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…
USA: Free $30 Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Ismail Qaman, 25, was last seen on Monday, September 5, 2022, in the Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue area.

He is described as 6’3” – 6’4” with a thin build, short black hair, wearing a black t-shirt, Adidas sweatpants and navy blue and brown sandals.

Police are concerned for his safety.

Share with friends
You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*