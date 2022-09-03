Police search for missing Toronto Man Taha Shiekh Abukar

This article was last updated on September 3, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Taha Shiekh Abukar, 28, was last seen on Monday, August 8, 2022, at approximately 7:30 p.m., in the Yonge Street and The Esplanade area.

He is described as 5’7”, 161 lbs., with black hair in dreadlocks, black beard, and brown eyes. No current clothing description is available.

Police are concerned for his safety.