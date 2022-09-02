Police search for missing Toronto Man Omar Caum

This article was last updated on September 2, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Omar Caum, 41, was last seen on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 10:30 p.m., in the Don Mills Road and Gateway Boulevard area.

He is described as 5’11”, medium build, short black beard and moustache, short braided hair, and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for his safety.