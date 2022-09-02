This article was last updated on September 2, 2022

To Love Madonna or Not to Love Madonna

If you haven’t already seen, Madonna is featured prominently in the most recent edition of Paper Magazine, where she can be seen having a good time with a vibrant cast of New York club types, the vast majority of whom are homosexual. In the majority of the pictures, though, she can be seen kissing, licking, or fondling the same young man. That would be her brand new, 23-year-old lover. It’s no surprise that Madonna is partial to skinny young Latino men. Andrew Darnell is both a professional model and a skilled skateboarder. Some of their sexual paper photos were uploaded to the internet by Madonna, who captioned them, “Finally enough love.”

Photo: Instagram

