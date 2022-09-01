Madonna and Al Yankovic

This article was last updated on September 1, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

That must make Madonna feel very adored right now.

The upcoming film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story features her 1980s pictures.

Having Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role of Al is apparently not enough to sway them.

Promos for the movie have focused on Evan Rachel Wood’s portrayal of Madonna and her intimate interactions with Daniel, including a makeout session.

The readers can’t decide if Madonna and Al were dating or not.

In a word, no.

It’s quite unlikely that they ever crossed paths.

This film is NOT biographical; it’s satirical.

The fictitious Al has shady dealings with famous people, has a hedonistic lifestyle, and resides in an ostentatious house.

The real Al never used foul language or smoked cigarettes.

This muddle is on purpose.

No doubt, Madonna has been fielding many inquiries about Al today.

Photo: Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.