Catherine Deneuve still going strong

This article was last updated on September 1, 2022

Ms. Denuve has no intention of retiring at this time.

It’s no secret that Catherine Deneuve is one of the busiest (and most attractive) performers in Hollywood. Since her debut picture in 1962 (she was the Charlize Theron of her day), she has made hundreds of films, averaging several each year, and she STILL LOVES to work. She recently wrapped production on one film, made a pit stop at the Venice Film Festival to accept a Lifetime Achievement Award, and is now in Belgium shooting the comedy Funny Birds. It’s an English-language film about the state of New Jersey that was shot in Belgium. When searching for a mid-century modern vase at a Los Angeles flea market many years ago, I ran upon her. When I looked up, the person sitting next to me took me by surprise; I soon discovered that she was both chatty and pleasant. Meeting a famous actor at a flea market is exciting, even if neither of you ends up buying the vase.

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

