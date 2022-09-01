Police search for missing Toronto Man Shee Bowman

This article was last updated on September 1, 2022

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Shee Bowman, 34, was last seen on Sunday, August 7, 2022, in the Bathurst Street and Dupont Street area.

He is described as 6’2″, with a slim build, and short black hair.

No clothing description available.

Police are concerned for his safety.