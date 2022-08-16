Madonna turns 64

This article was last updated on August 16, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

Even though she is 64 years old, Madonna does not plan on ignoring her birthday. She is a huge party animal, so she invited a boatload of her closest friends to her favourite destination in Sicily, a palace from the 18th century. She has reportedly been working on preparations for the big day (August 16) for months, and she plans on spending a fortune on the meal and live band (since, of course, there will be dancing). Whom she dances with this year is anyone’s guess since she dumped her dancer partner Ahlamalik Williams a few months ago and has been on the search in fishnet stockings ever since.

Photos: Instagram – Bottom photo- Son Rocco Ritchie’s birthday is Aug 11, so they shared the celebration

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.