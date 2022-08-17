This article was last updated on August 17, 2022

Pat Benatar is attempting to be politically correct much too hard.

All right, we’ve heard it all now. Were we the last to learn that Pat Benatar no longer wants to sing her current hit song, Hit Me With Your Best Shot, live? According to her, she won’t perform the song “out of respect for people impacted by horrific shootings.” She was a prominent female rocker of the 1980s. For decades, Benatar has been travelling with her guitarist husband, Neil Giraldo, for decades. But what connection does her popular song have to gun crimes? Hit Me is unmistakably about a woman who can handle whatever love difficulties a new boyfriend can provide. She is difficult to conquer. It is NOT related to firearms or shooting.

