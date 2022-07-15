Madonna twerking

This article was last updated on July 15, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

In the midst of the twerking competition between Cardi B and the other twerking chicks, Madonna revealed herself to be a hot contender. Some Madonna followers, like Britney Spears, are concerned and doubting Madonna’s choice. Sure, she’s on the hunt for a new man, but does she really have to go that far?

Photo: Instagram

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.