Madonna looking for a boyfriend 2022

This article was last updated on June 6, 2022

Maybe the fact that she’s now single has inspired Madonna to fall back into old habits.

You might remember, she had times in her life when nudity and shock value were very important to her- usually between boyfriends. Her fans had widely varying reactions to this questionable photo she posted and captioned “jet lag.”

As usual there were guys drooling, but plenty of scolding, too. Some were gagging and called her a narcissist. Others feared this pic would “damage her legacy.” Others accused her of “trying way tooo hard” and suggested she “get help.” An older more practical fan commented “I cringe for your kids.” We’re guessing Madonna won’t read the negative comments, but we do hope she finds a boyfriend soon…

Photo: Instagram