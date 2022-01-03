Madonna And Rocco In The Swiss Alps

Who knew Madonna liked to ski? She gathered all her kids and her New York entourage to spend the holidays in a chalet in Gstaad, Switzerland, the land of winter sports. The proud mom documented her 9 year old twin daughters Estere and Stelle’s progress with their ski instructor, but we have yet to observe Madonna in action on the slopes. It’s always fun to see her son Rocco because he is so addicted to fashion and loves retro style…

Photo: Instagram – Madonna and Rocco shopping in Gstaad

