Parisians Don’t Give Up Easily When It Comes To Having Fun

Before CovidAfter CovidParisians were NOT happy when the Prime Minister cancelled elaborate plans for a flamboyant New Year’s Eve 2022 at Champs Elysees due to the resurgence of Covid. Three popular DJs had been hired to provide music and fireworks were promised at the Arc de Triomphe every hour. Surrounding cafes and restaurants were all taking part in the festive evening. Bottom photo: Guess what! The disgruntled French citizens turned up anyway and mobbed the area – with and without masks…

