This article was last updated on July 15, 2022

It’s great to see Jackie Groenen back competing in the European Championships.

Groenen smiles broadly as he returns to training with Orange.

Jackie Groenen smiles broadly and raises her arms in the air in a picture op. The Orange international has been cleared to play again following a corona infection and a negative test result. She’ll be back at the Netherlands national team’s training facility today.

The midfielder tested positive for the coronavirus five days ago, just after the Groenen’ excellent performance in the crucial group encounter against Sweden (1-1).

Leading striker Vivianne Miedema became ill two days after Groenen did. Her whereabouts remain a mystery. The Orange camp reinforced the corona rules the following day after the game against Sweden, during which time numerous players visited family and friends.

In addition to Groenen and Miedema’s diseases and injuries, Sari van Veenendaal’s (shoulder) and Aniek Nouwen’s (ankle) wounds filled the infirmary of Orange (ankle). Nouwen was cleared to workout again on Thursday.

Groenen’s return has left Miedema alone in the hospital. Van Veenendaal has made his home in the Netherlands his permanent residence.

On Sunday, Orange will face Switzerland in their last group encounter. A draw in the European Championship qualifies you for the following round.

