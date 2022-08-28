Police search for missing Toronto Man Chris Patrick Onga

This article was last updated on August 28, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Toronto Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Chris Patrick Onga, 49, was last seen on Sunday, August 21, 2022, in the Danforth Avenue and Pape Avenue area.

He is described as approximately 6′ tall, 180 lbs with a medium build. He has salt and pepper hair and is balding. He has a tattoo on his right bicep: “Chris.” Possibly is wearing a royal blue baseball hat, grey t-shirt, white pants and black shoes.

Police are concerned for his safety.