Police search for missing Toronto Boy Keith Dennis

This article was last updated on August 28, 2022

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.

Keith Dennis, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 12:15 a.m., in the Kingston Road and Markham Road area.

He is described as 5’10”, 170 lbs., with a thin build, and short dark brown hair. There are no clothing descriptions available at this time.

Police are concerned for his safety.