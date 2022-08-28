Police search for missing Toronto Boy Keith Dennis

This article was last updated on August 28, 2022
The Toronto Police Service requests the public’s assistance locating a missing boy.
Keith Dennis, 17, was last seen on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at 12:15 a.m., in the Kingston Road and Markham Road area.
He is described as 5’10”, 170 lbs., with a thin build, and short dark brown hair. There are no clothing descriptions available at this time.
Police are concerned for his safety.
