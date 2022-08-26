This article was last updated on August 26, 2022

Rod Stewart loves playing the role of Elton John.

At a recent concert, Rod Stewart released a photo of himself online, in which he can be seen wearing weird spectacles and a loud jacket while attempting to play the piano, in a not-so-flattering impression of Elton John. “Still adore you, Elt” was the caption. We had no idea there was a long-running, lighthearted “feud” between the two vocalists. In response to Rod’s ubiquitous 1970s billboard campaign promoting the idea that “Blondes Have More Fun,” Elton paid to have his own billboards up using the slogan “But Brunettes Make More Money.” When Rod said that Elton’s 2018 Farewell Tour was “dishonest”—merely a ruse to sell tickets!—Elton became quite irritated. It turns out he was right: Elton is still performing.

Photo: Instagram

