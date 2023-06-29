Will Marla Maples Campaign for Her Ex Donald?

This article was last updated on June 29, 2023

Now that Ron DeSantis is running for President, his pretty wife Casey is actively campaigning for him – and his biggest rival, Donald Trump, has NOTICED. According to my source, Donald attempted to strong-arm his wife Melania into taking a more active role in his campaign, but she refused. Now he's turned to his former wife Marla Maples to fill in.

Can Marla Maples be Donald Trump’s Campaign Surrogate?

The last time around, Donald relied on his glamorous daughter Ivanka to be his surrogate on the campaign trail, but she wants nothing to do with this campaign so he wants another pretty woman to fill in. Donald is now begging former beauty queen Marla to join him on the campaign trail. He thinks she will connect with female voters and can be portrayed as his biggest supporter even though their marriage ended in divorce. It might happen – IF his offer to her is good enough!

Will Marla Maples Accept the Offer?

While Donald Trump may be hoping that Marla Maples will accept his offer, the question remains whether she will actually do it. After all, the former couple had a public and messy divorce, and Marla may not be eager to involve herself in her ex-husband’s campaign. It is yet to be seen whether she will agree to campaign for Donald Trump or not.

The Importance of Female Surrogates

It’s not uncommon for political candidates to rely on the support of their spouses or other family members during their campaigns. In the case of Donald Trump, who has a tumultuous relationship with women, having a female surrogate may be crucial to his campaign strategy. Marla Maples, with her previous ties to Trump and her status as a former beauty queen, could potentially help him appeal to female voters.

Trump’s Struggle to Find a Surrogate

Donald Trump’s struggle to find a suitable campaign surrogate is evident. With his daughter Ivanka distancing herself from his campaign, he turned to his wife Melania, who declined his request for a more active role. Now he is reaching out to Marla Maples, hoping she will step in and fill the void. However, it remains to be seen if Marla will actually accept this offer, given their past and the highly publicized nature of their divorce.

Conclusion

As the 2024 presidential campaign heats up, Donald Trump is in search of a new campaign surrogate to fill the role his daughter Ivanka previously played. With his wife Melania declining his request, he has turned to his ex-wife Marla Maples. While it remains uncertain whether Marla will accept his offer, her involvement could be crucial to Trump’s campaign, especially in appealing to female voters.

