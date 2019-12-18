Janhvi Kapoor garners praise for her work in Ghost Stories ahead of its release

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to impress everyone with her acting skills in the upcoming Netflix original film Ghost Stories. The actor will be seen in the anthology films, which brings together four different stories of horror.

For her part, in which Janhvi Kapoor’s character demanded her to have a heavy south Indian influence to make the character look authentic. While her Hindi is impeccable, the talented actress ensured that her south Indian accent is also impeccable. Janhvi is already garnering a great response from those who have seen a sneak preview of the film. The horror story, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar, has brought out the best in the actress who co-stars with veteran actress Surekha Sikri in the film.

So much so, Surekha Sikri herself praised Janhavi’s performance in the film. She had said in an interview, that Janhvi is a very expressive actor and she liked how she spoke her dialogues.

A source close to the production says, “Janhvi has really come into her own as an actor. With her acting and dialogue delivery, the audience will see her come into her own with this performance.”

Ghost Stories, also stars Mrunal Jain, Avinash Tiwary, Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles.

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor cheats her way to a pizza while shooting! See photo

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results