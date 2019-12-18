Kareena Kapoor Khan would like to act for two more decades! Read more

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who's waiting for the release of her upcoming film Good Newwz now, is about to complete two long decades in the industry. Her journey began with Refugee in 2000 alongside Abhishek Bachchan, and the past 19 years have been eventful, with Kareena delivering some phenomenal performances.

And she believes that she is nowhere close to stopping. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about her journey, and said she was excited about hitting the milestone. She also went on to add that there should be two more decades remaining, for her film career. Now that's something amazing. At 75, Kareena's mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore is an amazingly graceful woman. Kareena can definitely follow suit!

Till a few weeks back, the Veere Di Wedding actor was shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha, with Aamir Khan. An official remake of the Hollywood cult Forrest Gump, it is set to hit the screens on Christmas 2020 and is being helmed by Secret Superstar director Advait Chandan. Kareena is also a part of Irrfan Khan's Angrezi Medium, a sequel of his 2017 film Hindi Medium.

