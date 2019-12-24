Ananya Panday opens up about the opportunity to work with Deepika Padukone for Shakun Batra’s next

Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that Ananya Panday has been roped in as the third lead for Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer film. The film is being directed by Shakun Batra and is based on a relationship drama where the characters find themselves in a tricky situation.

There are reports of the makers being on the lookout for the fourth lead to be paired opposite Ananya Panday. Speaking on the opportunity to work in with a stellar team, Ananya revealed that this is like a dream come true for her and she can finally tick off working with Deepika Padukone from her bucket list. She has watched Siddhant Chaturvedi’s work in Gully Boy and has always been a fan of Shakun Batra’s work.

While she has all her favorites working on the project, she’s beyond excited to be returning to Dharma Productions and couldn’t stop thanking Karan Johar. The untitled project is slated to release on February 12, 2021, and is expected to on floors early next year.

