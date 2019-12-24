Jacqueline Fernandez dreams of a white Christmas and we’re in awe!

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most beautiful actresses of Bollywood who are also known for radiating positivity all around. With the festive season up here with Christmas just around the corner, Jacqueline expressed how she is dreaming of a white Christmas, wearing white and looking like an absolute vision!

Hailed as ‘Jacq of hearts’; Jacqueline took to her social media handle and shared, “I’m dreaming of a white Christmas ????⭐”. Sunkissed and glowing, the actress is definitely all our emotions of wait and excitement as the Christmas bell rings in. In her natural glow and wearing a white number, Jacqueline looks beautiful, yet again.

Ever since the actress started her YouTube channel, she has been treating her fans with glimpses into her life and also shares positivity through her exceptional reach. Jacqueline is one of the most influential actresses and is loved by fans all across the globe. She recently turned into a host for international pop sensation Katy Perry on her first-ever visit to India.

Often hailed as a positive growth leader, Jacqueline has been an influential public figure in India who turned host for International pop sensation Katy Perry and Amanda Cerny on their recent visits to India and the actress shares a great equation with global influencers like Lilly Singh and Huda Kattan. Jacqueline will be seen next in Netflix Original, titled Mrs. Serial Killer.

On the professional front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with Netflix's Drive and will be seen next in yet another Netflix movie, Mrs. Serial Killer.

