Christmas 2019: Kareena Kapoor Khan parties with Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar and others

The season of joy is here and Bollywood celebrities sure know how to make it even more jolly. Star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a party on Christmas eve which was attended by several A-listers from the film industry. The guest list comprised of Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Amrita Arora and many more.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived together and even posed together for the paparazzi. Karan Johar took to Instagram to share pictures from the party.

Take a look at the pictures from the party here:

View this post on Instagram

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @therealkarismakapoor @malaikaaroraofficial @amuaroraofficial @natasha.poonawalla

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 24, 2019 at 3:48pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Fam jam ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @malaikaaroraofficial @amuaroraofficial @aliaabhatt

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 24, 2019 at 12:02pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Merry Xmas!!!!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 24, 2019 at 10:37am PST

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of Good Newwz. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. The actress was last seen in the 2018 film Veere Di Wedding. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan is busy promoting his upcoming film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor has films like Jawaani Jaaneman, Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Bhoot Police in the pipeline.

Also Read: Christmas 2019: Ibrahim Ali Khan steals limelight from sister Sara Ali Khan with his shirtless picture

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results