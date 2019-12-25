Lisa Rinna And Her Daughters At The La Mission

Every year around the holidays you will see photos of smiling celebrities, some holding plates of food, as they volunteer at the LA Mission downtown feeding the homeless. Are they actually working – washing dishes or clearing tables? Or are they simply eye candy? Most important – would they show up at all if the paparazzi weren’t there to document their generosity? Lisa Rinna and her cute daughters Delilah and Amelia don’t exactly look overworked…

Photo Credit: BACKGRID-USA

