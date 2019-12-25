Christmas 2019: Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Lopez, Gal Gadot, Miley Cyrus, Kylie Jenner and others enjoy the festivities

"Tis the season to be jolly". It is that time of the year where everyone celebrates happiness and joy with their friends and family. Celebrities around the world are celebrating the festive spirit of Christmas with their loved ones. While some have jetted off to snowy locales for the holidays, some are enjoying the holiday season with their families.

Jennifer Aniston, Gal Gadot, Miley Cyrus, Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Courteney Cox, Laura Dern, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Hemsworth, Salma Hayek, Mariah Carey, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Adele among others have shared some Christmas party photos and it is exciting.

Check out:

View this post on Instagram

Baby, it’s warm outside.❤️ #ChristmasInMiami #ChristmasEveSleigh ????: @arod

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Dec 24, 2019 at 1:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Say CHEESE!! ????????❤️ Lotta love in that room ☺️ Happy Holidays!

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston) on Dec 23, 2019 at 2:41pm PST

View this post on Instagram

I love this family and our Christmas Eve tradition. Some things never change…much. ????♥️???? #family

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Dec 24, 2019 at 2:48pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Happy Chanukah and merry Christmas to all of you that are celebrating ???????????? from my family to yours we wish you a great 2020 with lots of joy and magical moments. I've spend the past few days with my family, having some quality time after shooting Death on the Nile and before jumping into Red Notice. I'm feeling grateful and happy to have such special people that I love so much surrounding me. Here's to an amazing year to all of us❤️ G @clubmed @jaronvarsano @danagadot

A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Dec 23, 2019 at 10:56am PST

View this post on Instagram

☃️

A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Dec 24, 2019 at 10:48am PST

View this post on Instagram

most wonderful time of the year ✨ thank you @ralphandrusso for the custom dresses.

A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 24, 2019 at 7:58pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Do I hear sleigh bells ringing? Merry Christmas Eve, everybody! ????✨????

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Dec 24, 2019 at 12:20pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Happy Holidays from America’s most dysfunctional family ????

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Dec 24, 2019 at 12:11pm PST

View this post on Instagram

I love Christmas it really brings people together. Thanks @elsapatakyconfidential and her Spanish family for truly making me feel part of the family @cristianprieto.filmmaker

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on Dec 24, 2019 at 8:32pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Christmas program ????????

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Dec 24, 2019 at 1:42pm PST

View this post on Instagram

Happy Christmas! Kisses from the Beckham boys!! Xxx we love u xxxx

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Dec 24, 2019 at 11:15am PST

View this post on Instagram

#happyholidays from the #eternals. Les deseamos felices fiestas. #eternos @laurenridloff @kumailn @briantyreehenry @madongseok_ @keoghan92 #angelinajolie

A post shared by Salma Hayek Pinault (@salmahayek) on Dec 23, 2019 at 8:22am PST

View this post on Instagram

We both tried to ruin Christmas but then both our hearts grew! Thank you for coming to my party and making us feel like kids Grinch ???? Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays everyone x

A post shared by Adele (@adele) on Dec 23, 2019 at 11:32am PST

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results