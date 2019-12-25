Christmas 2019: Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and others celebrate the festivities

"Tis the season to be jolly". It is that time of the year where everyone celebrates happiness and joy with their friends and family. Celebrities around the world are celebrating the festive spirit of Christmas with their loved ones. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan hosted a Christmas bash and many A-listers were in attendance. From Sara Ali Khan – Irabhim Ali Khan to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the celebrities were partying hard.

While many chose to party, they have taken to social media to share the joy and spirit of Christmas with their fans. Dostana 2 duo Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor shared photos from Lucknow schedule. Priyanka Chopra is in Los Angeles celebrating the holiday season with her husband Nick Jonas and family.

Check out all the festive photos.

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan wish fans a Merry Christmas ????

Merry Christmas everyone ????❤️

Merry Christmas Eve y’all! ????

Merry Christmas ???? from us to you … ???? ❤️

Tis the season to be jolly???????? ???? #MerryChristmas #happyholidays

MERRY CHRISTMAS ????????❤️ lots of love and warm wishes from ours to yours! ???? #wintervibes #Sydney #summerheat #familychristmascard

Merry Christmas ???????????? From the team of #Dostana2 Wrap for the 2nd schedule for all of us in 2019 ????????❤️

A little “two” Merry???? Grrrrrrr???? @shamitashetty_official But more the merrier…it’s Christmas!! ???? Cooking up a storm … 7 desserts on the menu for Christmas lunch ???????????????? ???? #christmas #christmastime #christmasdesserts #happiness #prep #love #gratitude #family

Hum sab #Pagglait(s) ki taraf se aap sabko Merry Christmas ????????♥️ @pagglaitthefilm @umeshbist @guneetmonga @ektaravikapoor @ruchikaakapoor @priyankvjain @sikhya @balajimotionpictures @rafey.mahmood @prernasaigal @khaanabadooosh @pujabanerji @guneetdogra @rohitrchaturvedi @mayursharma22011 @ghantaghartalkies @be_alfaz @little_filmy @am_ramandeep @akansha_pradhan @sneh251 @wake_up_hittu @asmita409 @gandharvmotialchawla @am_ramandeep @thejadedsmith @abhisarchive @kushal_banerjee @tanya.zen @sakshi910 @karmeshwar_gurung @yazminrodgerz @samruddhisathemakeup @kritichhabra_04 @madhursfx @shailja_jaiswal @natashamathiasmakeup @glamourbeautybysu @sharmachetan01 @i.am.arjunsetia @rahul035 @samrat.saha11 @aasifkhan.1 @shrutiisharmaa @anthoruban #MerryChristmas2019 #Sikhya ???? – @ketangm

Karan Johar clicked the coolest selfies at Kareena Kapoor Khan's Christmas bash ???? #KaranJohar #KareenaKapoorKhan #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt #SaraAliKhan #MalaikaArora #ArjunKapoor #Bollywood

Merry Christmas from us to you!! Co incidentally Mushu also celebrates his birthday ! So happy birthday to my bundle of joy! My furball who is always always oh so grumpy! ⛄????????☃️❄️????????????‍♂????????????????⛄????❤️???????? #merrychristmas #happybirthday Happy holidays to all!! . . . . #christmas #christmastime #christmas2019 #christmasvibes #christmastree #cat #furball #kittycat #birthdayboy #birthdaycelebration #christmasdecor #christmasishere #christmasgifts #mushulove

Family Christmas celebration ????????????????????

