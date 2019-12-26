Salman Khan reveals he got his first ad while trying to impress a girl

Salman Khan has been in the industry for three decades. His film Maine Pyar Kiya was his first role as the lead actor which is set to complete 30 years. Before his gig in Biwi Ho To Aisi and Sooraj Barjatya directorial, he starred in an ad that was directed by ad filmmaker Kailash Surendranath. He was also his mentor in the initial days.

On The Tara Sharma Show, Salman Khan recently revealed how he got his first opportunity in an ad and the reason behind it was to impress a girl. “I was swimming one day at the Sea Rock club and I saw this really beautiful, young lady walking past in a red sari. To impress her, I dived in the water and being such an idiot, I swam the whole length underwater. So when I came out on the other side, she was not there. The next day, I get a call from Far Productions, saying that they want me to do a cold drink commercial – it was Campa Cola, at that point of time. I was wondering, ‘How did this come about?’” he said.

“I went to meet Kailash with my aunt. I said, ‘Okay, done. But who gave you my number?’ He said, ‘That girl that you were trying to impress is my girlfriend. She told me that this guy swims really well. We were supposed to shoot that in Maldives and they did want somebody who knew how to swim underwater. Me and Jackie’s (Shroff) wife Ayesha were the only two who could do those laps underwater. That’s how I faced the camera for the first time,” he added.

Salman Khan, meanwhile, is starring Dabangg 3 which is out in theatres. He will be next seen in Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai which is also being directed by Prabhu Deva. It is scheduled for Eid 2020 release.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan to ring in his birthday at Pali Hill; Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif expected to attend the bash

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results