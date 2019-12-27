Deepika Padukone brings the spirit of ‘victorious not victims’ with Chhapaak’s new ‘Muh Dikhai 2.0’

The film, Chhapaak is definitely bringing a broader shift to the existing narrative. While challenging the notions of beauty, a new unit of Chhapaak has been released titled ‘Muh Dikhai 2.0’. In this spirited video, Deepika Padukone narrates the unchallenged spirit of the various acid attack survivors. Even, Meghna Gulzar goes on to share the inspiration behind weaving a unit like ‘Muh Dikhai 2.0’.

Highlighting the trajectory of how the attack baffles with the psychology of the victims, it is the spirit of those who are ‘victorious and not victims’ which indeed the biggest winning story that Deepika Padukone posted. Taking to her social media, Deepika who essays the role of Laxmi, an acid attack survivor herself namely Malti.

The actress posted an IGTV video that surely will send chills down one’s spice and at the same time, make you usher in the spirit of each life’s victory, “MUHDIKHAI 2.0. I see beauty in confidence, honesty and authenticity… #MuhDikhai2.0 Watch #Chhapaak in cinemas on 10th January, 2020. @vikrantmassey87 @meghnagulzar @atika.chohan @_kaproductions @mrigafilms @foxstarhindi”.

A video that shows the various emotions but majorly, the triumph of the spirit is a do not miss for all! By the end of the video, we can also see Deepika proclaiming how it is a wrap as the ladies sing, dance and celebrate the spirit together in a train.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone’s KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu’s Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on 10th January 2020.

