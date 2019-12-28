Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor pose as they go sledding in Switzerland!

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, along with Taimur Ali Khan left for a 4-weeks-long vacation a couple of days ago. Kareena Kapoor Khan did not attend the premiere of her latest release, Good Newwz and left to spend some quality time with her family soon after the promotions came to an end.

The film is being loved by the audience massively along with the critics. However, given the schedule that both Kareena and Saif have had lately, the couple set off for a family vacation in Switzerland, Karisma Kapoor took to her Instagram to share a few pictures from day one of their vacation and we just can’t get enough of them!

Take a look at the pictures.

It’s all Good News ! ❄️⛄️ . #familytime #familyfun

On the professional front, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior while Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in Angrezi Medium.

