Good Newwz star Akshay Kumar reveals at one point he gave 16 flops

Akshay Kumar has remained one of the most successful stars in the Hindi cinema. He continues to release three to four films a year which turned out to be successes at the box office. But, the actor says that wasn't the case always.
Speaking about his method of selecting films since his 2020 slate looks pretty diverse, Akshay Kumar said that there's no method behind the madness or planning as such. He said there's only heart involved when it comes to work. And he says that by god's grace, everything has been working out well. He further said that he always worked from the heart and even gave 16 flops at that time. But, that did not stop him. He kept following his heart.
On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently seen in Good Newwz. He has three releases next year – Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey.
