New Year 2020: Saif and Kareena ring in the new year in style with Virat- Anushka and Varun-Natasha in Switzerland

The power couples of Bollywood, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are currently enjoying the snow-clad mountains of Gstaad, Switzerland. Varun took to his Instagram to share pictures with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma separately.

But the three couples attended a ball to bring in the new year 2020 in full style. Posing for a picture worth a million dollars, they put their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. They surely had their vogue on as they were all dressed to the T. Take a look at their pictures.

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Year ✨????

A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:26pm PST

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 31, 2019 at 5:56pm PST

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

Their New Year crew is unbeatable!

