Khaali Peeli: Ishaan Khatter shares the first look of his next with Ananya Panday

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are welcoming 2020 with a new still from their upcoming movie, Khaali Peeli. The duo will be seen sharing the screen space for the first time and their fans are super excited. Both of them are just two films old but their performances make them potential superstars. Already famous among the audiences, Ishaan and Ananya have done some promising roles in their previous projects.

Ishaan Khatter took to his Instagram to share the first look of the film where he will be seen portraying the role of a cab driver with Ananya Panday as his passenger. In the still, Ishaan looks at a troubled Ananya with a smug smile and we can’t wait for the trailer!

Take a look at the still.

Produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, Khaali Peeeli is slated to release on June 12.

