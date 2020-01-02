Jassie Gill hopes he sets an example with his character in Panga

After being seen in Happy Bhaag Jayegi 2, Jassie Gill will be making his comeback to Bollywood with Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. The actor is seen playing the role of Kangana’s husband in the film who supports her decision of returning to play Kabaddi after she decides to do so. With a lot of characters coming to light and being called out by the audiences as sexist, Jassie Gill hopes his character will be able to set an example for men out there.
Panga is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and marks the first collaboration of the trio.
