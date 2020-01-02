Deepika Padukone is hoping that there won’t be the need to make more films on acid violence after Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone will be playing one of the most hard-hitting roles of her career so far in Chhapaak. Portraying the real-life story of Laxmi Agarwal as Malti, Deepika Padukone has made quite an impact as an artist after the trailer launch. The fans couldn’t be more proud of her for playing this role and she was also seen breaking into tears while talking about it.
Chhapaak also stars Vikrant Massey and is directed by Meghna Gulzar.
