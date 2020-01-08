BoycottNirma trends after Akshay Kumar’s latest ad for the detergent is called out for being offensive

Akshay Kumar is known to tickle the funny bones with his unique advertisements; however, his latest stint with Nirma Washing Powder has left a lot of his fans upset. What was meant to be a funny advertisement has turned out to be quite a bit of a problem for the actor who has been giving back-to-back hits at the box office.

The advertisement seems to have hurt the sentiments of the Marathas who said that it was a poor decision by Akshay Kumar to mock the legendary Maratha warriors, in the ad. People couldn’t hold back from lashing out at Akshay Kumar for being a part of an advertisement like this. #BoycottNirma started trending in no time on Twitter.

