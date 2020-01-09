Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan shares another high-on-emotions still from ‘Dua Karo’

On high public demand, the makers of Street Dancer 3D have decided to release their third song from the movie, ‘Dua Karo’, that is sure to tug the right strings of your heart. His melody is sung by Arijit Singh and will feature Varun Dhawan showing us some killer dance moves in it. The previous three songs of the film, ‘Muqabla’, ‘Garmi’, and 'Illegal Weapon 2.0' have become massive this already and their fans can’t wait to hear more of them.
Take a look at the still Varun shared along with an exclusive look.
View this post on Instagram
#DUAKARO ???? ???? #streetdancer3d @amitverma_in
A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jan 8, 2020 at 7:57pm PST
View this post on Instagram
@varundvn flaunts his chiseled look from the song #DuaKaro from #StreetDancer3D | @realbollywoodhungama @tseries.official @streetdancer3 @tseriesfilms
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:05pm PST
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Jan 8, 2020 at 9:49pm PST
Slated to release on January 24, Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’souza.
Also Read: Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan opens up about rehearsing with professional dancers
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply