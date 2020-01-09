Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan shares another high-on-emotions still from ‘Dua Karo’

On high public demand, the makers of Street Dancer 3D have decided to release their third song from the movie, ‘Dua Karo’, that is sure to tug the right strings of your heart. His melody is sung by Arijit Singh and will feature Varun Dhawan showing us some killer dance moves in it. The previous three songs of the film, ‘Muqabla’, ‘Garmi’, and 'Illegal Weapon 2.0' have become massive this already and their fans can’t wait to hear more of them.

Varun Dhawan has exclusively shared a still from the song where he looks engrossed in emotions sporting a black t-shirt. Varun had earlier given a glimpse of the song and we’ve already got it on loop! He posted the picture a few hours before the song’s release and we can’t wait to listen to the track.

Take a look at the still Varun shared along with an exclusive look.

View this post on Instagram

#DUAKARO ???? ???? #streetdancer3d @amitverma_in

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Jan 8, 2020 at 7:57pm PST

View this post on Instagram

@varundvn flaunts his chiseled look from the song #DuaKaro from #StreetDancer3D | @realbollywoodhungama @tseries.official @streetdancer3 @tseriesfilms

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:05pm PST

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama???? (@realbollywoodhungama) on Jan 8, 2020 at 9:49pm PST

Slated to release on January 24, Street Dancer 3D is directed by Remo D’souza.

Also Read: Street Dancer 3D: Varun Dhawan opens up about rehearsing with professional dancers

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results