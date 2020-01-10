Saif Ali Khan reveals how son Taimur reacted to his look in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has hit the screens, and is garnering great reviews. Even in the trailer, Saif, as antagonist Udaybhan, won hearts. He is no exception in the film. The actor sported a bearded look in the film, and went through extensive preparation to get his look right. And little Taimur recognised his father as a Sardarji!
In a recent conversation, the actor revealed that Taimur would refer to him as "Sardarji" when he saw him in his bearded look. The little one recently accompanied mother Kareena Kapoor Khan to the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha wherein Aamir Khan also sported a Sardar's look. Guess that's where Taimur figured how a 'Sardarji' looks like!
