“Can’t wait for the next round”- Shibani Dandekar writes the sweetest birthday note for Farhan Akhtar

On Thursday, Farhan Akhtar celebrated his 46th birthday. Anil Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and more of his B-town friends and colleagues showered wishes on social media. But the sweetest one definitely came from girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, who posted a long, heartfelt note for her beau.

"I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you.. Just being around you has taught me so much (mainly patience!!) You inspire me! thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for ‘us’ !! Having said that you do need to ‘unclench’ a little.. be more ‘free flowing,' wrote Shibani. Interestingly enough, she has also dropped a hint about the 'next round', as she wrote, "Can’t wait for the next round". Guessing? So are we.

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday my better half .. thank you for all the magic, laughter and love you have brought to my life .. you are one of the most beautiful souls I have ever met and the world really needs more like you! I’ve never met anyone as kind, as attentive, as selfless, as brave and as focused as you.. Just being around you has taught me so much ( mainly patience!!) You inspire me! thank you for including me in every part of your life, for making me feel so special and for always making time for ‘us’ !! Having said that you do need to ‘unclench’ a little.. be more ‘free flowing’ ???????? To many more sessions in the ring, savouring protein bars together,late night walks with Jim Jam, Jlo movies, finishing my word crossy and foot rubs!! Love you my Foo always ❤️ Can’t wait for the next round ???????? @faroutakhtar photo by @errikosandreouphoto style by @pashamalwani HMU @mallikajolly @azima_toppo shibani’s outfit – @dior Farhan’s shirt @hemantandnandita Trousers @bodicebodice

A post shared by Shibani Dandekar (@shibanidandekar) on Jan 9, 2020 at 2:28am PST

Farhan, who was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink alongside Priyanka Chopra, is presently working on Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's sports drama Toofan. The film, starring him as a boxer, is slated to release on 2nd October 2020.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results