Farah Khan celebrates her birthday amidst friends including Diana Penty, Aditi Rao Hydari, Nushrat Bharucha and others!

Farah Khan is one of the most loved choreographers of the industry and happens to host the best lunches according to popular opinion. Farah celebrated her 55th birthday yesterday and her friends from the industry went ahead to wish her with a surprise visit and a lot of balloons. Overwhelmed with the love, Farah took to her Instagram to share a picture with them.

The group included Sanjay Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha, Diana Penty, and Aditi Rao Hydari among the others. The group looked super happy as they posed for a picture with Farah. However, Farah posted it with a funny caption because it was way past her bedtime. The caption read, “When ur in ur nightie ready to hit the bed n people land up to surprise wish u.. u know they truly lov u!! ?? #friends #birthdaygirl #madbunch #bestnite #pastmybedtime”

Take a look at it.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder) on Jan 9, 2020 at 11:21am PST

Also Read: Farah Khan reveals why Aamir Khan could not be a part of star-studded Om Shanti Om song

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results