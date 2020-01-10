Anil Kapoor planks for a better India, giving the younger lot a run for their money!

Anil Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the fittest actors and is sure to give tough competition to the younger lot of the industry. From running with the Olympic medallist, Yohan Blake, to going for a run even when it’s pouring, Anil Kapoor has given us major fitness goals. The 63-year-old actor has always been one step ahead when it comes to fitness.
This is certainly another chapter from The Curious Case Of Anil Kapoor!
