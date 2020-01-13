Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor hides his face from paparazzi after getting 13 stitches, arrives back in Mumbai

Shahid Kapoor, who has been shooting for his upcoming film Jersey, got injured badly while playing cricket during a scene in Mohali, Chandigarh. The actor was to shoot pivotal cricket scenes.
Shahid Kapoor, on Saturday night, however returned to Mumbai to rest for few days before resuming work. The actor was seen with wife Mira Rajput as the duo headed to their car. Shahid wore a grey sweatshirt and hid his face with a mask as his face is bruised.
Jersey remake will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanauri who helmed the critically acclaimed and commercially successful original as well. Produced by Allu Arvind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju, the film is releasing on August 28, 2020.
