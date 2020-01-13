Uttarakhand announces pension for acid attack survivors in state after release of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak

With the release of Deepika Padukone's starrer Chhapaak, Uttarakhand state government has announced to start a pension scheme for acid attack survivors which is based on survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

As of now, there are 10-11 acid attack survivors living in the state of Uttarkhand. Rekha Arya, State Women, and Child Welfare Minister, while announcing the scheme said that the government is planning to start a pension scheme under which Rs 5000-6000 will be provided every month to the survivors so that they can live a life with dignity.

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak is a tale of hope and triumph. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, produced by Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone's KA Production, Meghna Gulzar & Govind Singh Sandhu's Mriga Films, written by Atika Chohan and Meghna Gulzar, Chhapaak released on 10th January 2020.

